Pakistan: Sindh Governor Seeks Help With Electricity Bills

August 18, 2024_ Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has urged Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to introduce a similar relief as recently announced for Punjab residents regarding electricity bills. This request comes amid growing concerns over the welfare of the people after the Punjab government announced a subsidy for consumers who use up to 500 units of energy. Tessori warned that failure to implement such measures could create a sense of despair among the citizens of Sindh, who are already affected by severe floods. The news was reported by geo.tv, highlighting the economic hardship and recent natural calamities that have hit the region. Sindh is one of the provinces of Pakistan, known for its capital Karachi, and is facing significant challenges due to recent torrential rains.