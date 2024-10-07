Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Situation in Islamabad returns to normal after political tensions

06 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an update from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the security situation in Islamabad,...

Pakistan: Situation in Islamabad returns to normal after political tensions
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an update from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the security situation in Islamabad, confirming that major highways have reopened for traffic and that the situation is rapidly returning to normal. During the meeting, Sharif praised the role of Islamabad police and paid tribute to Constable Hameed Shah, who was killed while protecting citizens. The Prime Minister also criticized the opposition forces, saying they are trying to hinder Pakistan's economic progress. This was reported by tribune.com.pk. Political tensions have been fueled by recent demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), an opposition political party, which attempted to hold a rally at D-Chowk, a symbolic protest area in Islamabad.

in Evidenza