Pakistan: Six Bills Passed Amid Opposition Protests

November 5, 2024_ Pakistan's National Assembly has passed six bills, including one to increase the number of Supreme Court judges and another to extend the terms of armed forces chiefs, despite strong opposition protests. The bills, which include significant changes to the terms of armed forces chiefs, were later approved by the Senate. If signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, the changes will come into effect, increasing terms from three to five years, Pakistan Today reported. The legislative changes are aimed at reforming the judiciary and establishing greater stability in the country's military leadership.