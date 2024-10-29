Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Smog Alert in Lahore, Dangerous Pollution Levels
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ The Punjab government has issued an emergency alert for Lahore due to alarming levels of smog that have reached ‘hazardous’ levels. The air quality in the provincial capital has crossed an air quality index (AQI) of 400, which is considered extremely harmful to health, especially for children and the elderly. Authorities have sought the cooperation of citizens to address the environmental crisis, while schools have adjusted their timings and outdoor activities have been banned, Pakistan Today reported. Officials warn that without imminent rains, other cities in Punjab could also face similar situations.

