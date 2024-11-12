Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: Special athletes to participate in Torino 2025 Winter Games
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Special Olympics Pakistan President Ronaq Iqbal Lakhani announced that Pakistan’s Special Olympics athletes will participate in the Special Olympics Winter Games, which will be held in Turin, Italy, from March 8, 2025. Pakistani athletes will compete in the disciplines of Snow Shoeing and Cross-Country Skiing, an event that will see the participation of over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries. To prepare for this competition, a training camp has been organized in Karachi, where 20 athletes selected from different cities of Pakistan are training for ten days. The news was reported by jasarat.com, highlighting the importance of this event for the community of special athletes in Pakistan. The Turin Games represent a significant opportunity to promote the inclusion and visibility of athletes with disabilities at the international level.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
