Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: State Bank of Pakistan's surplus exceeds Rs 972 billion in 2024

Pakistan: State Bank of Pakistan's surplus exceeds Rs 972 billion in 2024
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
August 08, 2024_ State Bank of Pakistan's profit surplus exceeded Rs 972 billion for fiscal 2024, an increase of 60 billion from the previous year. This result is attributed to higher returns from investments and foreign exchange operations. Furthermore, the bank's total assets grew to Rs 14.5 trillion, while liabilities increased to Rs 13.9 trillion. The bank also saw an increase in its net worth, which reached Rs600 billion. The news is reported by Daily The Pak Banker. The State Bank of Pakistan is the country's central institution, responsible for monetary policy and financial stability.

