Pakistan: Strengthening Relations with Iran in the offing

November 05, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared Pakistan's commitment to strengthening relations with Iran through regular...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
November 05, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared Pakistan's commitment to strengthening relations with Iran through regular high-level exchanges and beneficial cooperation in various fields. Sharif stressed the importance of deep cooperation between the two countries, which share common interests. This initiative aims to consolidate the historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, two neighboring nations with a long history of interactions. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Relations between Pakistan and Iran are crucial for regional stability and addressing common challenges such as security and economic development.

