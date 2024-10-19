October 18, 2024_ The Shanghai Organization meeting held in Islamabad is a major success for Pakistan, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. This event has helped debunk the narrative of Pakistan's international isolation, highlighting its importance globally and regionally. Furthermore, the meeting has opened up new opportunities for economic prosperity and strengthening of the country's trade and cultural relations. The source of this news is jang.com.pk. The event also led to the signing of important agreements, including the opening of CPEC 2, which promises to further improve Pakistan's economy.