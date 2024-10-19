Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Success of the Shanghai Organization meeting in Islamabad

October 18, 2024_ The Shanghai Organization meeting held in Islamabad is a major success for Pakistan, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ The Shanghai Organization meeting held in Islamabad is a major success for Pakistan, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. This event has helped debunk the narrative of Pakistan's international isolation, highlighting its importance globally and regionally. Furthermore, the meeting has opened up new opportunities for economic prosperity and strengthening of the country's trade and cultural relations. The source of this news is jang.com.pk. The event also led to the signing of important agreements, including the opening of CPEC 2, which promises to further improve Pakistan's economy.

