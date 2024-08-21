Pakistan: Successful launch of Shaheen-II missile strengthens national defense capabilities

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the army said. The missile, which can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, has a range of 1,500 kilometers. The launch was observed by senior officers and scientists from strategic forces, aiming to validate the technical parameters of the weapon system. The successful launch is a major achievement for Pakistan's defense capabilities amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan Today reported. The Shaheen-II missile is part of Pakistan's strategic deterrence program, designed to provide a credible second-strike capability.

