Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: Suicide attack at Quetta railway station kills 27

Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ A suicide bombing has hit Quetta railway station, killing at least 27 people and injuring 62. The blast occurred as passengers were preparing to board trains, and officials said the main target was law enforcement officials. The Quetta division commissioner confirmed that two police officers were among the victims, and extra security measures have been implemented in the area. This attack follows an escalation of terrorist incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Local authorities have imposed bans on gatherings and suspended train services to ensure public safety.

