Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
13:05
Pakistan: Suicide attack in Mir Ali leaves security forces and civilians dead
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ A suicide attack at a security checkpoint in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, left six security personnel and two civilians dead. A militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, highlighting the ongoing instability in the region. Mir Ali is a notorious area for militant groups and the Pakistani government’s military operations against them. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. This tragic event highlights the persistent challenges Pakistan faces in its fight against terrorism and internal security.

