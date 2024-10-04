Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
Pakistan: Supreme Court accepts review of ruling on MPs' vote

04 October 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken up a review petition on its 2022 ruling that MPs cannot vote against their party line. A...

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken up a review petition on its 2022 ruling that MPs cannot vote against their party line. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, resumed hearing the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The controversial 2022 ruling stated that votes of dissident MPs would not be counted in specific circumstances. The SCBA has challenged this ruling, arguing that it interferes with the Constitution. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The issue is over the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which governs the disqualification of MPs for defection.

