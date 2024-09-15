Pakistan: Supreme Court criticizes ECP for delays in implementing judgments

September 15, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has strongly criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for using ‘delaying tactics’ over the reserved seats ruling. During a hearing, the court stressed that there was no ambiguity in its earlier decision, which called for immediate implementation of the reserved seats ruling. The judges highlighted the ECP’s failure to implement the court’s ruling in a timely manner. The situation has raised concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the ECP, the body responsible for overseeing elections in Pakistan. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The Supreme Court continues to closely monitor the performance of the ECP, stressing the importance of respecting judicial decisions to ensure electoral justice in the country.