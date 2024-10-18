Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Supreme Court orders transfer of dam funds to federal govt

October 17, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the transfer of dam funds to the federal government's public account. In a hearing...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the transfer of dam funds to the federal government's public account. In a hearing regarding the funds for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams, the court also ordered the closure of the account previously opened with the Supreme Court. It also directed that a sub-account be created to facilitate the management of the funds and expedite their transfer. The court clarified that the funds can be used for the construction of the dams when required. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The funds, amounting to around Rs 20 billion, were deposited under the supervision of the Supreme Court with the State Bank.

