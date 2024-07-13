Pakistan: Supreme Court quashes ECP decision on seats reserved for PTI

12 July 2024_ In a significant legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court of Pakistan has quashed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to deny reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ally of the PTI. The verdict, announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, saw a majority of 8-5 in favor of the PTI. The Court declared the ECP's decision to allocate the seats reserved for the governing coalition unconstitutional. The PTI was recognized as a political party and asked to submit the list of candidates for the reserved seats within 15 days. Pakistan Today reports it. The decision overturns the order of the Peshawar High Court which had upheld the ECP's decision.