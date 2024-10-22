Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Supreme Court rejects PTI review petition on internal elections

Pakistan: Supreme Court rejects PTI review petition on internal elections
22 ottobre 2024
October 21, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the review petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the party’s internal elections. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the appeal without any valid arguments being presented. During the hearing, PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the case could not be heard due to the 26th constitutional amendment, but the chief justice said he was not aware of the amendments. The court confirmed that no errors were identified in the January 13 decision and dismissed the petition. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a political party founded by Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

