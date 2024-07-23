Pakistan: Supreme Court ruling changes the political landscape

22 July 2024_ The Supreme Court ruling on the distribution of reserved seats has radically changed the political landscape in Pakistan. The Electoral Commission accepted the verdict with reservations, while the government seems intent on contesting it. The decision dashed the government's dream of gaining a 2/3 majority in Parliament and strengthened opposition claims over the results of the February 8 general elections. The PTI, recognized as a legitimate political party, may emerge as the largest party in the National Assembly. Nation.com.pk reports it. The government's strategy includes drastic measures such as the initiative to ban the PTI, which could have serious political repercussions.