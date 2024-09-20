Pakistan: Supreme Court Ruling on Reserved Seats Changed

September 20, 2024_ National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that there is no possibility of implementing the decision after the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats was amended. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Ashraf stressed that the amendment was necessary to ensure representation of all political parties. He added that the amendment was made in consultation with all political forces, with the aim of ensuring equal representation. The issue of reserved seats is crucial to Pakistan’s political system, as it aims to ensure that minorities and marginalized groups have a voice in institutions. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. The amendment reflects the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive and representative democracy in the country.