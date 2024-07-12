Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Supreme Court to announce verdict on PTI case in Punjab

July 12, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the long-awaited verdict on Friday in a case involving allotment of seats reserved for the...

12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the long-awaited verdict on Friday in a case involving allotment of seats reserved for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly. The case has been pending since the 2018 general election and the decision is awaited with great interest due to its potential political implications. The PTI is a political party founded by Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Punjab Assembly is the legislative body of the Punjab province, the most populous province in Pakistan. Pakistan Today reports it. The ruling could significantly affect the political balance in the region.

