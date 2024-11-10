Pakistan: Tarar criticizes Imran Khan over militants' return

November 10, 2024_ Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing back militants who are now engaged in subversive activities. Speaking at a press conference, Tarar said that Khan's policies, which he called a 'message of self-reliance', had contributed to this situation. According to Tarar, the return of these militants poses a threat to the security of the country. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Tarar stressed the importance of stricter policies to ensure national security and prevent the activity of militant groups in the country.