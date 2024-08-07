Pakistan: Tax evasion in textile sector reaches Rs 236 billion

07 August 2024_ Tax evasion in the textile value chain in Pakistan is a significant problem, with Rs 236 billion evaded annually, according to a report by the Pakistan Customs General Administration (PCGA). The report highlights that evasion occurs at different stages of the textile value chain, including ginning, spinning, weaving and retail. Furthermore, the document highlights that practices such as under-invoicing, misdeclaration and smuggling facilitate this evasion. The PCGA has recommended tougher measures to address the problem, including increased surveillance and the use of technology to monitor transactions. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. It is crucial to develop an overall strategy to ensure the sustainability of the textile sector, which is crucial to Pakistan's economy.