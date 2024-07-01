Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Tense relations with the Afghan Taliban due to terrorism

June 30, 2024_ Relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have deteriorated rapidly in recent months due to the Taliban's reluctance to...

Pakistan: Tense relations with the Afghan Taliban due to terrorism
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
June 30, 2024_ Relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have deteriorated rapidly in recent months due to the Taliban's reluctance to counter the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan). The TTP uses Afghan border regions as a base for terrorist attacks in Pakistan, with an 80% increase in attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Islamabad has taken punitive measures, including cross-border military strikes and tighter controls, worsening relationships further. According to tribune.com.pk, Pakistan is now reviewing its counter-terrorism strategy, while also seeking a new diplomatic approach. However, experts such as Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud doubt the effectiveness of these diplomatic initiatives.

