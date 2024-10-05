Pakistan: Tensions in Islamabad and Lahore over PTI protests

05 October 2024_ Tensions are rising in Islamabad and Lahore over protests planned by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The federal government has deployed the army to Islamabad to provide security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for 15-16 October. During the protests, police used tear gas to disperse protesters, leading to the arrest of over 30 people, including the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the extraordinary security measures adopted in response to the protests and the restrictions imposed in several cities in Pakistan.