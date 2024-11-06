Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Pakistan: Tensions in Supreme Court over Constitutional Amendment Hearing

06 November 2024_ Two Supreme Court judges, Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, have urged Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi to immediately schedule...

Pakistan: Tensions in Supreme Court over Constitutional Amendment Hearing
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 November 2024_ Two Supreme Court judges, Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, have urged Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi to immediately schedule hearings for the petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Despite the request for a full court hearing, the Chief Justice has not convened the session, creating tensions within the judiciary. The judges have expressed concern over the delay, stressing the importance of quickly addressing issues involving judicial authority and public confidence in the legal process. This is reported by Pakistan Today. The 26th Amendment involves significant changes in the authority and tenure of judges, a crucial issue for Pakistan's legal system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
over Constitutional Amendment hearing involving judicial authority concern over Chief Justice
