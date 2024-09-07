Pakistan: Tensions Rise in Monfalcone Over Restrictions on Muslims

06 September 2024_ In Monfalcone, Italy, Mayor Anna Maria Cesent has imposed restrictions on collective prayers in Islamic centers, sparking protests among Muslim residents, including many from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Young Karina, originally from Pakistan, denounced the measures as an attack on their religious freedom and highlighted the growing hatred towards Muslims in the community. The mayor justifies her actions by saying that Muslims do not respect local rules, but residents say the restrictions harm social cohesion. The news was reported by urduwire.com, highlighting the difficulties migrants face in Italy. The situation in Monfalcone reflects broader tensions in Europe regarding immigration and cultural integration.