Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Tensions Rise in Supreme Court Over Article 63-A Case

01 October 2024_ Disagreements within the Supreme Court of Pakistan are intensifying, with Justice Munib Akhtar issuing a 15-hour order to question...

Pakistan: Tensions Rise in Supreme Court Over Article 63-A Case
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 October 2024_ Disagreements within the Supreme Court of Pakistan are intensifying, with Justice Munib Akhtar issuing a 15-hour order to question the legality of the five-judge bench’s proceedings in the Article 63-A review case. Akhtar has expressed his disagreement with the formation of the bench and pointed out that the hearings were not conducted as per the laws and rules of the court. The issue has been raised in a context where the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a review petition, challenging the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. This is reported by Pakistan Today. The SCBA is an organisation representing lawyers and jurists in Pakistan, and the case in question concerns the legality of the Supreme Court’s decisions regarding the discipline of members of Parliament.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Over Article Pakistan pointed out that court
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza