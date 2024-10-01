Pakistan: Tensions Rise in Supreme Court Over Article 63-A Case

01 October 2024_ Disagreements within the Supreme Court of Pakistan are intensifying, with Justice Munib Akhtar issuing a 15-hour order to question the legality of the five-judge bench’s proceedings in the Article 63-A review case. Akhtar has expressed his disagreement with the formation of the bench and pointed out that the hearings were not conducted as per the laws and rules of the court. The issue has been raised in a context where the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a review petition, challenging the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. This is reported by Pakistan Today. The SCBA is an organisation representing lawyers and jurists in Pakistan, and the case in question concerns the legality of the Supreme Court’s decisions regarding the discipline of members of Parliament.