Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
Pakistan: Terror attack in Bannu Cantonment kills eight members of security forces

17 July 2024_ A terrorist attack hit Bannu Cantonment, killing eight security forces personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported....

Pakistan: Terror attack in Bannu Cantonment kills eight members of security forces
17 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 July 2024_ A terrorist attack hit Bannu Cantonment, killing eight security forces personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported. The explosion, caused by a suicide bomber, also caused numerous injuries. The government condemned the attack and promised to take tough action against those responsible. Bannu Cantonment is a military base located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan. Pakistan Today reports it. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to identify the culprits and prevent further attacks.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
