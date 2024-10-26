Pakistan: Terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, ten soldiers killed

October 26, 2024_ A terrorist attack targeted a check post in Darzanda area of Dera Ismail Khan, killing ten soldiers of Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary (FC). The incident occurred on Friday and drew strong condemnation from local authorities. The Frontier Constabulary is a paramilitary security agency operating in Pakistan, especially in border areas. This attack highlights the continuing threat posed by terrorist groups in the region, Pakistan Today reported. Pakistani security forces are intensifying operations to ensure security and prevent further attacks.