Pakistan: Terrorist attack in Swat and Zhob leaves security forces dead

September 23, 2024_ Three Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) officers were killed in Zhob, while a police vehicle was targeted in Swat, resulting in the death of another security officer. The security forces’ operation was launched after a tip-off about the presence of a high-profile terrorist in the area. During the operation, terrorists opened fire, leading to the death of three ATF officers and injuring others, who were taken to hospital. The security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation, while the police have launched an investigation into the incident, Pakistan Today reported. The authorities are determined to fight terrorism in the country and will continue the operation until the last terrorist is eliminated.