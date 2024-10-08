Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Terrorist attack near Karachi airport targets Chinese nationals

07 October 2024_ A terrorist attack near Karachi airport on Sunday evening has highlighted the determination of Pakistan's enemies to weaken the...

Pakistan: Terrorist attack near Karachi airport targets Chinese nationals
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ A terrorist attack near Karachi airport on Sunday evening has highlighted the determination of Pakistan's enemies to weaken the country on the global stage. The attack, which targeted a convoy of Chinese nationals, left at least three people dead, including two Chinese, and injured 17 others. The Pakistani government condemned the act, calling it an attack not only on Pakistan but also on its enduring friendship with China. The Majeed Brigade, part of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. This attack comes at a sensitive time, just days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for October 15-16.

