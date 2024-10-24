Pakistan: Terrorist attack on TUSAS headquarters in Türkiye condemned

October 24, 2024_ Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in Ankara, which left five people dead and fourteen injured. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences and solidarity with the Turkish people in this hour of grief. Zardari stressed that terrorism is a global threat and reiterated the need to unite international efforts to combat it. The source of this information is Pakistan Today. TUSAS is Turkey's leading aircraft manufacturer, involved in the development of trainers and helicopters, and employs over 10,000 people.