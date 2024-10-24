Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Terrorist attack on TUSAS headquarters in Türkiye condemned

October 24, 2024_ Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in Ankara, which left...

Pakistan: Terrorist attack on TUSAS headquarters in Türkiye condemned
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in Ankara, which left five people dead and fourteen injured. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences and solidarity with the Turkish people in this hour of grief. Zardari stressed that terrorism is a global threat and reiterated the need to unite international efforts to combat it. The source of this information is Pakistan Today. TUSAS is Turkey's leading aircraft manufacturer, involved in the development of trainers and helicopters, and employs over 10,000 people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Terrorist attack at Ankara headquarters in Ankara combat it
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza