Pakistan: Terrorist violence rises in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

August 15, 2024_ Tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are facing a wave of terrorism from militants of the TTP, an extremist group based in Afghanistan. Recently, an army officer, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, was killed after fighting militants in Tirah Valley, where he eliminated four of them. Other clashes led to the death of an officer and injuries to four others in North Waziristan. The source of this news is brecorder.com. The situation is aggravated by a controversial deal between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP, which has allowed many militants to reintegrate into local society, increasing tensions and violence in the region.