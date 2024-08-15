Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Terrorist violence rises in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

August 15, 2024_ Tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are facing a wave of terrorism from militants of the TTP, an extremist group based in...

Pakistan: Terrorist violence rises in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are facing a wave of terrorism from militants of the TTP, an extremist group based in Afghanistan. Recently, an army officer, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, was killed after fighting militants in Tirah Valley, where he eliminated four of them. Other clashes led to the death of an officer and injuries to four others in North Waziristan. The source of this news is brecorder.com. The situation is aggravated by a controversial deal between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP, which has allowed many militants to reintegrate into local society, increasing tensions and violence in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an army officer was killed after districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza