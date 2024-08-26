Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: The economic crisis and the phenomenon of begging in the country

August 26, 2024_ Pakistan's economic situation is critical, with a growing number of beggars estimated to reach 38 million, generating $42 billion...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Pakistan’s economic situation is critical, with a growing number of beggars estimated to reach 38 million, generating $42 billion annually, or 12% of GDP. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said that the country should not be forced to beg for aid, highlighting the shame of a nuclear power in such conditions. However, the reality is that begging has become a trademark for Pakistan, with organized groups engaging in this activity even abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The situation is exacerbated by poor economic policies and an exodus of companies to countries like Dubai, highlighting the need for urgent reforms to address the crisis.

