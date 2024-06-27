Pakistan: The fight against terrorism requires a unified approach

June 27, 2024_ Pakistan has made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, but the lack of political will and a unified approach has hindered results. Clean-up operations in areas such as Waziristan and Swat have been successful, but post-operation reforms have been lacking. The recent 'Azm-e-Istekham' operation has generated confusion and criticism from the opposition, highlighting the need for a national consensus. The lack of reforms in the criminal justice system and the politicization of anti-terrorism laws remain critical problems. Geo.tv reports it. There is an urgent need for a comprehensive briefing in Parliament and the inclusion of opposition leaders in top committees to improve the counter-terrorism strategy.