Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Third former judge refuses position as ad-hoc judge at the Supreme Court

July 20, 2024_ Former Supreme Court Justice Musheer Alam Mian Moin Khalid has rejected the post of ad-hoc judge in the Supreme Court of Pakistan,...

Pakistan: Third former judge refuses position as ad-hoc judge at the Supreme Court
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Former Supreme Court Justice Musheer Alam Mian Moin Khalid has rejected the post of ad-hoc judge in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, citing personal reasons and lack of time. This refusal follows those of his former colleagues Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar and Justice (r) Mian Saqib Nisar. Khalid expressed gratitude for the offer, but said he couldn't fulfill the responsibilities of the role. This is the third case in which a former judge declines the ad-hoc position, raising questions about the appointment process and candidate selection criteria. Pakistan Today reports it. The situation highlights possible problems in the system of appointing ad-hoc judges in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mian Moin Supreme Court Justice Musheer Alam Pakistan Today reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza