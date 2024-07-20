Pakistan: Third former judge refuses position as ad-hoc judge at the Supreme Court

July 20, 2024_ Former Supreme Court Justice Musheer Alam Mian Moin Khalid has rejected the post of ad-hoc judge in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, citing personal reasons and lack of time. This refusal follows those of his former colleagues Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar and Justice (r) Mian Saqib Nisar. Khalid expressed gratitude for the offer, but said he couldn't fulfill the responsibilities of the role. This is the third case in which a former judge declines the ad-hoc position, raising questions about the appointment process and candidate selection criteria. Pakistan Today reports it. The situation highlights possible problems in the system of appointing ad-hoc judges in Pakistan.