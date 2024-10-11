Pakistan: Three missing children recovered in Italy thanks to FIA and Interpol

October 10, 2024_ Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with Interpol and Lahore Immigration, has recovered three children who had been missing for seven years in Italy. The children, identified as Hussain Bashir Tarar, Khakan Bashir Tarar and Aashal Bashir Tarar, were brought back to Lahore after a successful operation. The FIA has issued yellow notices to facilitate their location, demonstrating the effectiveness of Interpol's new system for recovering children. The news was reported by urdupoint.com, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in protecting children's rights. This case underscores the commitment of the FIA and Interpol to ensuring child safety, a global issue.