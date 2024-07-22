Pakistan: TLP cancels sit-in in Faizabad after government guarantees

22 July 2024_ Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has canceled its planned sit-in in Faizabad after receiving assurances from the government. The protest was organized to denounce Israeli atrocities in Palestine. The TLP, known for its anti-Qadiani positions, decided to interrupt the demonstration after the government promised to allow volunteers to fight in Gaza. The decision was also taken following the possibility that the government could send troops to Palestine. This was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. The TLP is a Pakistani political party and religious movement, led by Saad Rizvi, son of founder Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.