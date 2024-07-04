Pakistan: Torrential rain causes casualties and road closures

July 3, 2024_ While the provinces of Sindh and Punjab face a heat wave, parts of Balochistan are hit by torrential rains. On Sunday, the death toll from heavy rain rose to six, with 25 people injured. The situation has led to the closure of the N-70 highway, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan. Authorities say they are better prepared to deal with any emergencies, with the government taking measures to prevent flooding during the monsoon season. Thenews.com.pk reports it. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will personally oversee the emergency response, with support from the National Disaster Management Authority.