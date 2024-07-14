Pakistan: Torrential rain causes victims and injuries in Punjab

July 14, 2024_ At least 12 people died and 30 others were injured in various rain-related accidents in Punjab province, Pakistan. Heavy rains caused building collapses and floods, worsening the situation in the affected areas. Local authorities are working to provide assistance and relief to the victims and their families. The weather situation remains critical, with further rain expected in the coming days. Pakistan Today reports it. Rescue operations continue, with the aim of minimizing further losses and damage.