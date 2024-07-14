Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Torrential rain causes victims and injuries in Punjab

July 14, 2024_ At least 12 people died and 30 others were injured in various rain-related accidents in Punjab province, Pakistan. Heavy rains caused...

Pakistan: Torrential rain causes victims and injuries in Punjab
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ At least 12 people died and 30 others were injured in various rain-related accidents in Punjab province, Pakistan. Heavy rains caused building collapses and floods, worsening the situation in the affected areas. Local authorities are working to provide assistance and relief to the victims and their families. The weather situation remains critical, with further rain expected in the coming days. Pakistan Today reports it. Rescue operations continue, with the aim of minimizing further losses and damage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan Today reports it Local authorities authorities autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza