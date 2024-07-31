Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Tribal clashes in Kurram district cause 49 deaths

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ Tribal clashes in Kurram district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have left 49 people dead and over 200 injured in the last seven days. Despite MNA Jaleel's declaration of a ceasefire, tensions remain high due to a conflict arising from a land dispute between the Hangs and Orakzai factions. The violence saw the use of heavy weapons, including mortars and rocket launchers, with the situation declared under control by the Kurram DC. Local authorities have urged the factions to resolve their differences through dialogue. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. The clashes in Kurram district, known for its ethnic and tribal diversity, highlight the security challenges in the region.

