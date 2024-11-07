Pakistan: Trump's Victory Could Affect Imran Khan's Fortune

07 November 2024_ Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are hoping that Donald Trump's victory could lead to his release, following a harsh attack on his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by the Pakistani government. Trump has recently criticized the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, sparking concern among Khan's supporters, who are hoping he will intervene on the former PM's behalf. However, experts such as Michael Kugelman warn that Trump's interest in Khan may not be a priority on his political agenda. The news was reported by dailypakistan.com.pk. The situation of Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is complex, with the government having stepped up its crackdown on his party ahead of the general elections in February.