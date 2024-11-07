Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Trump's Victory Could Affect Imran Khan's Fortune

07 November 2024_ Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are hoping that Donald Trump's victory could lead to his release,...

Pakistan: Trump's Victory Could Affect Imran Khan's Fortune
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 November 2024_ Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are hoping that Donald Trump's victory could lead to his release, following a harsh attack on his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by the Pakistani government. Trump has recently criticized the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, sparking concern among Khan's supporters, who are hoping he will intervene on the former PM's behalf. However, experts such as Michael Kugelman warn that Trump's interest in Khan may not be a priority on his political agenda. The news was reported by dailypakistan.com.pk. The situation of Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is complex, with the government having stepped up its crackdown on his party ahead of the general elections in February.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
political agenda his party Donald Trump istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza