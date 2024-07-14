Pakistan: TTP-affiliated terrorist arrested in Karachi

July 13, 2024_ The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi. The suspect, identified as Hidayatullah alias Abdul Hakim, was nabbed during an operation conducted by the CTD investigation team. Hidayatullah was involved in managing the TTP's finances in Karachi and raising funds for the terrorist organization. During the raid, a large sum of money and a book were recovered. Pakistan Today reports it. The suspect's brother, Kifayatullah, was a close associate of Maulvi Fazlullah, former head of the TTP in Swat, and was missing after the operation in Swat.