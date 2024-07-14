Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: TTP-affiliated terrorist arrested in Karachi

July 13, 2024_ The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi. The suspect,...

Pakistan: TTP-affiliated terrorist arrested in Karachi
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi. The suspect, identified as Hidayatullah alias Abdul Hakim, was nabbed during an operation conducted by the CTD investigation team. Hidayatullah was involved in managing the TTP's finances in Karachi and raising funds for the terrorist organization. During the raid, a large sum of money and a book were recovered. Pakistan Today reports it. The suspect's brother, Kifayatullah, was a close associate of Maulvi Fazlullah, former head of the TTP in Swat, and was missing after the operation in Swat.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan Today reports it Karachi Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan TTP's finances in Karachi
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza