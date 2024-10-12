Pakistan: Two Terrorists Captured for Attack on Dasu Hydroelectric Project

October 12, 2024_ Two terrorists responsible for the attack on the Dasu hydropower project have been nabbed in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Pakistan. The attack, which took place in 2021, led to the death of 11 Chinese nationals, raising concerns about the safety of Chinese investments in the country. Pakistani authorities have intensified counter-terrorism operations to ensure the safety of infrastructure projects and foreigners in the country, Pakistan Today reported. The attack on the Dasu project, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, has had a significant impact on relations between Pakistan and China, two nations that work closely together on various development projects.