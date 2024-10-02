Pakistan: Typhoid Emergency and Medical Malpractice in the Country

02 October 2024_ In Pakistan, the typhoid crisis is exacerbated by a deregulated medical sector that contributes to malpractices and drug resistance. Poverty and widespread ignorance in the country make the population vulnerable to contagious diseases such as typhoid, with the poorest having a greater impact. The growing difficulty in accessing medicines and health services requires urgent intervention by the government to ensure adequate treatment. The situation is further complicated by the lack of clean drinking water and healthy living conditions. The news is reported by pakobserver.net. It is essential that the Pakistani government takes immediate measures to address these issues and improve public health.