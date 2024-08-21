Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Uncertainties over IMF's $7 billion bailout package

21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ The final approval of the $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains uncertain as the IMF Executive Board meeting on August 28 does not include Pakistan on the agenda. Pakistan’s absence from the agenda has raised concerns about the country’s financial stability and its ability to meet international obligations. This bailout package, which would be Pakistan’s 23rd, is crucial to the country’s economic stability and includes measures to address the fiscal deficit and improve tax collection. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The package is seen as a necessary step to strengthen foreign exchange reserves and ensure the economic sustainability of Pakistan, a country that faces significant challenges in its economic development.

