Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: UNDP Reports Reveal Economic Inequalities, Need for Political Dialogue

25 August 2024_ A UNDP report highlights that Pakistan's elite consumes subsidies totalling US$17.4 billion annually, exacerbating social...

25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
25 August 2024_ A UNDP report highlights that Pakistan's elite consumes subsidies totalling US$17.4 billion annually, exacerbating social inequalities and discontent among the inflation-hit masses. Pakistan's economic situation is critical, with a deep deficit and a lack of investment, while dialogue between political parties is absent, contributing to a climate of instability. It is crucial that political leaders recognize the need for national unity and engage in constructive dialogue to address the country's economic and social challenges. The source of this information is pakobserver.net. The current situation requires significant reforms and a commitment to ensuring food security and public participation in policy decisions.

