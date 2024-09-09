Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: University Cooperation between Italy and Pakistan Strengthened by Visit to Karachi

September 09, 2024_ Prof. Roberto Tottoli, Rector of the University of Naples L'Orientale, is visiting Karachi at the invitation of the IBA, to...

Pakistan: University Cooperation between Italy and Pakistan Strengthened by Visit to Karachi
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 09, 2024_ Prof. Roberto Tottoli, Rector of the University of Naples L'Orientale, is visiting Karachi at the invitation of the IBA, to promote academic exchanges between Italy and Pakistan. The visit underscores the efforts of the Italian Consulate to strengthen academic cooperation, particularly through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022 between the University of Naples and the University of Karachi. Prof. Tottoli is an expert in Arabic studies, Islamic history and Quranic manuscript traditions, and the University L'Orientale also offers a Department of Urdu Language and Culture. The news was reported by dawn.com. This initiative represents an important step in consolidating cultural and academic ties between the two countries.

