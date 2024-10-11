Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
Pakistan: Unlimited Economic Cooperation Between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Pakistan's Minister of Investment Sheikh Khalid Al Falih has said that there is no limit to the possibilities of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Forum held in Islamabad, the minister stressed the importance of friendship between the two countries, saying that economic opportunities are limitless. Al Falih highlighted how cooperation can bring mutual benefits, strengthening the ties between the nations. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. This forum is an important platform to promote investment and trade between the two nations, which have historically had strong diplomatic and cultural ties.

