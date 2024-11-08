Pakistan: Urgent IMF mission arriving in Islamabad to assess national finances

08 November 2024_ An emergency mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Islamabad from 11 to 15 November 2024, with the aim of assessing Pakistan's fiscal performance. The visit will also discuss the possible introduction of a mini-budget, a crucial issue for the country's economic stability. This mission comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan's economy, which is facing significant challenges. The IMF's visit is seen as a critical step in ensuring the necessary financial support for Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The IMF is an international organization that provides financial assistance and advice to member countries to promote economic stability.