Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Urgent IMF mission arriving in Islamabad to assess national finances

08 November 2024_ An emergency mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Islamabad from 11 to 15 November 2024, with the...

Pakistan: Urgent IMF mission arriving in Islamabad to assess national finances
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ An emergency mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Islamabad from 11 to 15 November 2024, with the aim of assessing Pakistan's fiscal performance. The visit will also discuss the possible introduction of a mini-budget, a crucial issue for the country's economic stability. This mission comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan's economy, which is facing significant challenges. The IMF's visit is seen as a critical step in ensuring the necessary financial support for Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The IMF is an international organization that provides financial assistance and advice to member countries to promote economic stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Urgent IMF mission arriving This mission comes at mission Alleanza Nazionale
Vedi anche
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza