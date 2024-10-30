Pakistan: US Congress calls for Imran Khan's release

October 29, 2024_ The Biden administration has confirmed that it has received a letter from more than 60 members of the US Congress urging the release of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The letter, led by prominent figures such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, seeks assurances for Khan's safety while in detention. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the administration will respond in a timely manner and emphasized support for sustainable democracy in Pakistan. The letter also highlights the importance of protecting human rights and monitoring Khan's conditions in prison, Pakistan Today reported. Imran Khan is a former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of the PTI, a political party that ruled the country until 2022.