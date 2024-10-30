Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: US Congress calls for Imran Khan's release

October 29, 2024_ The Biden administration has confirmed that it has received a letter from more than 60 members of the US Congress urging the...

Pakistan: US Congress calls for Imran Khan's release
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ The Biden administration has confirmed that it has received a letter from more than 60 members of the US Congress urging the release of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The letter, led by prominent figures such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, seeks assurances for Khan's safety while in detention. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the administration will respond in a timely manner and emphasized support for sustainable democracy in Pakistan. The letter also highlights the importance of protecting human rights and monitoring Khan's conditions in prison, Pakistan Today reported. Imran Khan is a former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of the PTI, a political party that ruled the country until 2022.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
calls for Imran Khan's release it has received Pakistan Today reported State Department spokesperson
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza